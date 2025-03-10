David Ramos/Getty Images

Former Championship star Sam Parkin is of the view Derby County under John Eustace will be well capable of defending, but says goalscoring will be a concern for them.

Derby appointed Eustace to keep them up in the Championship, tempting him from Blackburn Rovers, but the Englishman has faced a tough start with the Pride Park outfit, with the first three games under his reign resulting in a defeat.

The Rams secured their first victory under Eustace at the weekend when they registered a 2-1 win over his former club Blackburn Rovers with the help of two early goals by Craig Forsyth and Ebou Adams.

Parkin believes that Eustace has confidence in the Derby players’ abilities to withstand pressure, which was displayed in the game against Blackburn when they took the two-goal lead early in the game.

He also stressed that Eustace’s history as a manager shows that he is good at honing his team into being able to soak up pressure from opposition teams and he is confident that Derby will be good at defending, but he pointed out that it is the goalscoring department that concerns him.

When talking about Derby’s win against Blackburn, Parkin said on the Championship Prediction show (5:40): “Yes, raced into the two-goal lead [against Blackburn], which is always nice when you are a team who is struggling, and John Eustace will be quite confident that his team can probably withstand pressure.

Date Match Result 08/03/25 Derby County vs Blackburn Rovers 2-1 01/03/25 Middlesbrough vs Derby County 1-0 22/02/25 Derby County vs Millwall 0-1 14/02/25 Queens Park Rangers vs Derby County 4-0 Derby’s results under Eustace

“That is what he will be honing in on and it is what has made him a real success in the early years of his management and what he can do without the ball.

“I think this Derby team will be capable of defending; it is scoring goals that is the issue.”

Derby are four points short of Championship safety and with ten more games remaining, they will be determined to pick up more points to try to maintain their status in the second tier.

The Rams will next meet Coventry City, who have been in brilliant form since Frank Lampard’s arrival, on Tuesday at Pride Park and all eyes will be on them to see whether they can continue their winning momentum.