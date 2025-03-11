Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Former Ajax star Kenneth Perez thinks that Liverpool boss Arne Slot would be crazy not to sign defender Jorrel Hato in the summer transfer window.

Liverpool are expected to back Slot in the approaching window after only handing him Federico Chiesa as a fresh face to work with last summer.

The Reds have begun to be linked with left-backs, as they seek a successor to Andrew Robertson, while another centre-back could also be on the agenda.

Hato started his career as a centre-back at Ajax, but under new boss Francesco Farioli, he has been playing as a left-back this season and his performances have earned praise.

Perez believes that Hato is Ajax’s only top talent and pointed out that the 19-year-old has played a lot of games so early in his career and he is someone who, despite the workload, rarely gets injured.

He also thinks that playing in a left-back role, despite Hato’s former coach Winston Bogarde’s disapproval, the youngster has added versatility to his game and he stressed that the Reds boss Slot would be mad if he does not sign the Ajax defender in the summer.

“Hato is Ajax’s only absolute top talent”, Perez was quoted as saying by Dutch outlet Voetbal Primeur.

Team Years Netherlands U16s 2021-2022 Netherlands U17s 2022-2023 Netherlands U21s 2023- Netherlands 2023- Jorrel Hato at international level

“When you see: he is such a young boy and has already played so many games.

“It is also a quality that he is rarely, if ever, injured. He just always plays.

“The fact that he plays left-back, despite his mentor Winston Bogarde disagreeing with that, has made him even better.

“Instead of one-sided training, it is versatile training.

“Arne Slot would be crazy if they don’t get him. If they can afford him.”

The 19-year-old has featured 40 times for Ajax this season in all competitions and has racked eleven cautions with six assists and three goals under his belt.

If he is available in the summer then Liverpool would likely face real competition for his signature given how highly he is rated across Europe.