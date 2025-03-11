Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Former Scottish top-flight star Marvin Bartley believes that Celtic signing Jeffrey Schlupp permanently at the end of his loan from Crystal Palace makes perfect sense.

The Scottish champions made a last-minute push to sign Crystal Palace’s 32-year-old veteran on deadline day, delivering him to Brendan Rodgers to bolster the squad.

He has since played nine matches for Rodgers’ team and even accumulated Champions League experience against Bayern Munich, where Celtic put in a superb display.

Schlupp’s Crystal Palace contract also expires in June and Celtic could get him permanently at the end of his current spell.

Bartley believes that a move would make perfect sense and despite the imminent arrival of Kieran Tierney in the summer, Schlupp could still be an important player for the Glasgow giants, especially as he is not sure how many games the Scot will be able to play.

“I think it [signing Schlupp permanently] is a no-brainer”, Bartley said on the Clyde 1 Superscoreboard podcast (12:08).

“He actually nearly scored yesterday as well, cut in with his right foot, went just wide of the post.

Club Years Leicester City 2010-2017 Brentford (loan) 2011 Crystal Palace 2017- Celtic (loan) 2025 Jeffrey Schlupp’s career history

“I think he will only get better as well. He has just not played that much football this season and anyone will tell you who has been a professional footballer, it normally takes you ten to 15 games to get yourself going.

“So I think he will probably peak as the season comes to an end this time.

“I don’t think finances will be a problem.

“With Kieran Tierney coming in, if you are just speaking about his quality, Schlupp might just say I just don’t want to sit behind him the whole season.

“But there is that massive question mark over how many games he [Tierney] can play.

“So I think for all parties, it makes perfect sense.”

Schlupp is likely to be attracted to the idea of moving to Celtic on a permanent basis as it would hand him the chance to challenge for trophies and also play in the Champions League.

Celtic are currently cruising to the Scottish Premiership title and Schlupp will want to be as involved as possible over the remainder of the campaign to pick up a medal.