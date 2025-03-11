Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Former EFL winger Adrian Clarke thinks that Matt Bloomfield will regret leaving Wycombe Wanderers to take the Luton Town job, as he believes it to be a much tougher task than he thought.

Luton are on the verge of back-to-back relegations as they are still five points off from safety in the Championship, with only ten games remaining.

Bloomfield left Wycombe Wanderers, who were in the mix for promotion in League One, to take up the Luton job in January after Rob Edwards’ departure, but has won only one game so far.

Clarke is of the view that Luton should stick with the ex-Wycombe tactician if they get relegated this season, but also warned Bloomfield that in the event of relegation, the first month will be vital for him next season.

He thinks that Luton’s hierarchy will want to bounce straight back to the Championship next season and stressed that Bloomfield might regret taking up the Luton job as he is finding it tougher than what he expected it to be.

“With Bloomfield, they should absolutely stick with him, but like any manager that gets relegated, if that is what is to happen, then the first month of next season is massive”, Clarke said on EFL All Access (12:45).

“If Luton are not around the top three or four, he is in big trouble.

Club Years Colchester United 2022-2023 Wycombe Wanderers 2023-2025 Luton Town 2025- Matt Bloomfield’s managerial career

“It can only be one season spent in the third tier, if Luton are to be relegated this time around, they have to bounce straight back.

“He will probably be regretting the decision to move from Wycombe, which is clearly a much tougher assignment than he bargained for.”

Under Bloomfield, Luton have managed to secure only six points from ten league games and have scored only five goals.

Now all eyes will be on Luton to see whether they will be able to find a run of form that will guide them to safety and back up Bloomfield’s decision to take the job.