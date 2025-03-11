George Wood/Getty Images

Plymouth Argyle centre-back Maksym Talovierov believes that Championship teams can play great football with quality and are prepared to fight until the end, which makes the level of the league so high.

The Ukrainian international is still getting up to speed with English football, having arrived at the club in January from Austrian side LASK Linz for a club-record fee.

Having played football for multiple European clubs, Talovierov has already identified the differences between the English Championship and other leagues.

According to the 24-year-old, English second-tier clubs know how to fight and they are always willing to fight until the end in search of results.

While European clubs might have quality, they lack the ability to scrap it out for a result, Talovierov insists.

“What I realised is that every team can play football and can play great with a big quality”, the defender said via his club’s media (19:04).

“If you do not let them play they will fight until the end and they will fight great.

Country Years Ukraine 2016-2022 Czech Republic 2022-2024 Austria 2023-2025 Countries Maksym Talovierov has played in

“I think this is the main point because in Europe you have teams who can play with great quality, but they cannot fight, they cannot play so good in the tackles or duels.

“Or other teams you have, who fight really great but when you let them play it is hard for them because they do not have quality.

“But here it is just all together and I think it is really great for every player to have this experience and also you can see that from Championship teams, a lot of players go to the national teams.

“And I think that is the main thing and you can see the level of Championship here.”

Talovierov has been exposed to the pressure of Championship football from the very outset as he fights to save Plymouth’s second-tier status at the end of the season.

He has played seven games for Miron Muslic’s team, helping them win two, but being on the wrong end of the result on three occasions.

One of the two goals he has scored so far in England has come against Premier League champions Manchester City, though.