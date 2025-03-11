Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Everton talent Harrison Armstrong has revealed that the Toffees have been in touch with him and added that the more he wins on loan with Derby County, the happier he will be.

The 18-year-old central midfielder is a product of the Everton academy system and this season made six senior appearances before joining Derby on loan in the winter transfer window.

Armstrong has featured five times for Derby so far and at the weekend, delivered an excellent performance against Blackburn Rovers to help them secure a 2-1 win.

He joined the Rams from Everton on a winter deadline day deal and he admitted that people from Goodison Park are in touch with him to check his progress at Derby.

The 19-year-old believes that Everton can see the results from his loan spell so far and added that the more he will be able to aid John Eustace’s side to win games, the happier he will be.

When asked whether Everton have been in touch with him, Armstrong told Derby County’s in-house media (2:14): “Yes, I am hearing a little bit.

“I obviously have people checking up on me, but I think they can sort of see where the results are going and that will depend on my mood.

“I think the more games we win, the happier I will be.”

David Moyes wanted Armstrong to get more first-team experience and he will be looking to see the Toffees talent continue to clock up the minutes at Pride Park.

Armstrong’s start of his Derby career has been tricky as he saw a managerial change as Paul Warne, who brought him to Pride Park, left and Eustace took charge of the club.

If he could help Derby to survive in the Championship it would surely give him a confidence boost ahead of his Everton return in the summer.