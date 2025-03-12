Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Arsenal have maintained contact with Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi, who they still want to sign in the summer, but are yet to negotiate a reduction of his release clause.

With veterans such as Thomas Partey and Jorginho potential departures from the Emirates at the end of the season, Arsenal have been working to strengthen their midfield.

Real Sociedad’s 26-year-old Spanish midfielder Zubimendi has been identified as an option and work is being done behind the scenes to put a deal in place.

Zubimendi, a product of Real Sociedad’s youth academy, has featured in 36 games overall for the Spanish club this season, seven of which have come in the Europa League.

Liverpool chased Zubimendi last summer and thought they had their man, only for him to change his mind.

According to Spanish daily AS, Arsenal remain intent on signing Zubimendi and have continued to be in contact with him.

They have not managed to negotiate with Real Sociedad to bring down his €60m release clause however.

Mikel Arteta wants Zubimendi and Arsenal may well have to fork out the full €60m.

Work is continuing and the midfielder is fully expected to make the move to the Emirates in the summer, with Arteta having asked the club to get the deal done.

Opponents Date Chelsea (H) 16/03 Fulham (H) 01/04 Everton (A) 05/04 Arsenal’s next three games

Zubimendi has made 26 appearances in La Liga for Real Sociedad so far this season, being booked on four occasions.

Losing the midfielder would be a blow for the Spanish side, where he is a key man, but they successfully managed to keep his services for this season after it looking like Liverpool could land him last summer.

While Arsenal look set to strengthen their midfield by landing Zubimendi, they are also coming under the microscope for failing to sign a striker in recent transfer windows.

That is something which has derailed title challenges in recent years, a former national team boss has told Inside Futbol.