Aldershot Town manager Tommy Widdrington has admitted that Leeds United Under-21s are the best team his side have faced in the National League Cup and insisted the young Whites impressed him with their tactical awareness at such a young age.

Leeds United Under-21s have now secured their place in the semi-finals of the newly-formed National League Cup after beating Aldershot Town on Tuesday night.

The Young Whites are sitting mid-table in the Premier League 2 table after 16 games with 23 points this season.

On Tuesday night, they defeated National League side Aldershot Town 3-1 as Rhys Chadwick scored a brace and Ollie Pickles also scored a goal.

Shots boss Widdrington admitted that the young Whites are the best team his side have faced in the National League Cup this season and insisted they should be proud of the way they played.

Widdrington also noted the tactical understanding of the Leeds starlets, along with their speed of thought, and admitted that it was a joy to watch the young Whites even though it was painful.

“It has been a really good competition for us, but I think Leeds have been the best side we have played”, the Aldershot Town boss told the Shots’ in-house media (0:51).

Opponent Result Aldershot Town (A) 3-1 Brighton Under-21 (H) 1-1 Norwich City Under-21 (H) 2-1 Derby County Under-21 (A) 2-1 Chelsea Under-21 (A) 1-1 Leeds United Under-21s’ last five games

“And they have shown a level of fitness and speed of thought and tactical nous for young lads that has been a joy to watch, albeit in a difficult way.

“And I think they should be really proud of the way they have played.”

Scott Gardner’s side have now booked their semi-final place in the maiden edition of the National League Cup and they will be looking to win the tournament to further showcase their skills to senior side boss Daniel Farke.

Aldershot Town currently sit in 18th spot in the National League.