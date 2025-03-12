Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Former Derby County star Shaun Barker is of the view that the Rams have not played according to the strengths of Ipswich Town attacker Marcus Harness this season.

The 29-year-old attacking midfielder joined Derby County on loan from Ipswich Town in the summer but has failed to make an impact during his loan spell so far.

On Tuesday, Harness produced an impressive performance against Coventry City, playing as a centre forward, delivering an assist for Matt Clarke’s goal and scoring one himself to guide them to a 2-0 victory.

Barker, who knows Harness from his days at Burton Albion, pointed out that so far this season Derby have not played in a way that suits the Ipswich loanee’s game and added that he is less effective in a team that struggle to score goals.

The former Derby man pointed out that Harness likes to run in behind the opposition backline and knit his way to open up opposition defence with the involvement of fellow players, which he believes the Ipswich man successfully did against Coventry City.

“Obviously I have known him for a long time and saw him come through the ranks at Burton”, Barker said on Rams TV (5:35).

“He obviously played his part in a couple of other clubs getting promotions from different leagues and I just don’t think we have ever played in a way that suits him perfectly.

Competition Games Goals Assists Championship 32 2 2 FA Cup 1 – 1 EFL Cup 1 – – Marcus Harness so far this season for Derby

“He plays between the lines and we haven’t done that particularly well this season.

“He is quite creative to give one and twos and work with players and when you are in a team that is struggling to score goals, he is a little less effective because he wants to knit things together.

“He wants to be in that final kind of box to get goals and assists, and tonight I thought he was a constant threat, running in behind; both him and Yates were outstanding with their work rate, not only to help with the press and out of possession [but also with] their shape and structure in the defensive unit.

“Every time the ball went forward, Coventry knew that there was a player behind them.”

Last season, Harness helped the Tractor Boys to win promotion to the Premier League, but this term it is keeping Derby afloat in the Championship that is his aim.