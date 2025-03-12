Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images

Former West Ham United striker Leroy Rosenior has hailed Hammers loan star Geroge Earthy for his forward passing after Bristol City held Sheffield United 1-1 on Tuesday night.

Earthy is considered a top player for the future at the London Stadium and this year he is loan at Bristol City in the Championship to gain experience with first-team football.

He has been an impressive player in the Hammers youth system where he has represented them at multiple youth levels and he has played four senior games for the Irons, scoring a goal.

Earthy joined Liam Manning’s Bristol City in the summer and took his time to get some game time at the Robins over the first half of the season.

He has recently become an important player at Bristol City and on Tuesday night he assisted Mark Sykes to snatch a point from the Blades at Bramall Lane.

Ex-Hammers man Rosenior stressed that the ball from Earthy was so good that it must have felt like a training drill for Sykes, who he thinks would be delighted with a pass of that quality.

“And it is also important when we say forward passes, George Earthy gives the pass, makes another angled forward pass, followed by another and finish; so key”, Rosenior said on Robins TV (11:27) about Bristol City’s equaliser against the Blades.

Opponents Result Sheffield United (A) 1-1 (Earthy assist) Hull City (H) 1-1 Millwall (A) 2-0 Middlesbrough (H) 2-1 (two Earthy goals) Cardiff City (A) 1-1 George Earthy’s last five games at Bristol City

“We talk about how forward passes create opportunities and there are two fantastic forward passes by George Earthy there.

“He makes a little movement, changes his angle, gets it back and another forward pass; he could easily go sideways or keep running across the 18-yard line, but a little flick with his outside foot into Sykes here.

“Sykes becomes the best centre-forward in the world with that finish.

“Any striker in the world would be delighted with that pass [from Earthy]; it is almost like a shooting drill, he never looks at the target, he is always looking at the ball, he knows where the goal is and he is thinking, all I need to do here is hit this correctly.

“It was a brilliant finish.”

Earthy now has two goals and one assist in his last four league games at the Robins in which period he has started only one of those games.

The Robins are currently seventh in the table and Earthy will look to have a big impact in the final nine games at Ashton Gate to help the Robins push for promotion and impress Graham Potter at the Irons as well.