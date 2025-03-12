Julian Finney/Getty Images

Former Premier League midfielder Craig Burley is of the view that Liverpool stars Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch are not looking like the players they were six weeks ago.

Liverpool this season have been brilliant under new manager Arne Slot and they are in a strong position to win the Premier League title in the Dutchman’s first campaign in charge.

However, on Tuesday, Liverpool were knocked out of the Champions League by Paris Saint-Germain on penalties in front of their home crowd.

Liverpool’s performance in both legs against PSG was criticised by former players and Burley thinks that the tiredness has started to creep into certain players in the Reds squad.

He thinks Liverpool did well at the beginning of the season with their excellent start to establish a comfortable gap in the league table between themselves and the other teams, which will help them to secure the league title without a problem now.

However, Burley pointed out that players like Salah, Mac Allister, Van Dijk and Gravenberch, who were the driving force behind Liverpool’s good start, are not looking like the players they were several weeks ago.

“I think for them it is a good job that they started the season like a rocket ship, and they have got this big gap in the Premier League and are probably going to win that at a canter”, Burley said on ESPN (2:00).

Competition Status Premier League 1st Champions League Round Of 16 (eliminated) FA Cup Fourth Round (eliminated) EFL Cup Final Liverpool’s season so far

“They are starting to see a bit of tiredness, a bit of bad decision-making, and some of the guys that have carried them all season, like Mac Allister, like Gravenberch, like Salah and one or two others, and dare I say even Virgil van Dijk, not looking like the players that they were, I think maybe six weeks ago.”

Liverpool can still finish with two pieces of silverware this season as they are in the EFL Cup final and are set to face Newcastle United at the weekend as they bid to lift that trophy.

The Reds saw Ibrahima Konate and Trent Alexander-Arnold substituted during the PSG game with injuries and it is unclear whether those two players will be available for Sunday.