Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Derby County defender Matt Clarke has revealed that the team morale is a bit brighter after their 2-0 win against Coventry City, but urged his team-mates to keep an eye on Saturday’s match against Plymouth Argyle.

The Rams started the season well in the Championship, but then sacked Paul Warne when things took a turn for the worse and are now battling just to stay afloat in the division.

John Eustace’s men, however, have won two back to back matches to move just one point behind 21st-placed Cardiff City and spark renewed hopes of survival.

Derby defender Clarke opened the scoring in the 23rd minute for the Rams in their 2-0 victory over Frank Lampard’s men on Tuesday night, a result which raised some eyebrows given the form Coventry have been in.

Reflecting on the 2-0 win over Coventry, the 28-year-old stated that it has lifted the mood inside the dressing room, with the immediate focus now on recovery.

He told Rams TV (1:56): “The feeling is a little bit brighter, there are a bit few more smiles and that sort of thing.

“But yes, it is time to recover, do everything we can and then be ready to go again on Saturday.”

Next up is a huge test for Derby as it comes against fellow strugglers Plymouth at the weekend, at Home Park, and the Rams have won just once on the road in the Championship all season.

Clarke thinks Derby need to keep their feet on the ground and remember that, amid the delight of beating Coventry, they have achieved nothing yet and must keep going.

Opponents Result Middlesbrough 1-0 QPR 4-0 Norwich City 1-1 Derby County’s last three away games

Clarke said: “It is a collective effort and yes, we have all got to enjoy it but you got to have one eye on Saturday.

“We need to keep backing it up because we have got nothing really to celebrate at the moment.”

Plymouth are in action away at Portsmouth on Wednesday night and if Argyle could grab a win at Fratton Park then they would go into the meeting with Derby sitting just two points behind the Rams.

Derby were held to a 1-1 draw at Pride Park earlier this season, while the last two meetings between the two teams at Home Park have both resulted in wins for Argyle.