George Wood/Getty Images

Switzerland boss Murat Yakin is set to hand Leeds United star Isaac Schmidt his international debut in the Swiss’ double-header against Northern Ireland and Luxembourg.

Domestic action is set to take a pause next week due to the season’s final international break, with national teams preparing to take to the pitch.

Switzerland will have two friendlies to take part in, against Northern Ireland on the 21st and Luxembourg on the 25th.

Yakin looks set to experiment with his squad for those matches and is likely to give opportunities to two new players.

According to Swiss sports magazine Corner, while Leeds United’s 25-year-old left-back Schmidt is one up for selection, Lausanne-Sport’s Alvyn Sanches is the other.

Schmidt, who joined the Championship club from St. Gallen last summer for a fee in the region of £2.5m, has found his chances limited at Elland Road.

He has just seven Championship appearances to his name, largely playing second fiddle to experienced left-back Junior Firpo.

Club Years Lausanne Sport 2016-2021 St Gallen 2021-2024 Leeds United 2024- Isaac Schmidt’s career history

Given how well Leeds have been playing, manager Daniel Farke has refrained from making too many changes to his starting line-up throughout the campaign.

Farke has given his backing to the player, though, who he believes has great character, admitting it hurts to have to overlook him.

Schmidt will be looking to try and make an impression on the international stage with Switzerland, while there may be a question mark over his Leeds future in the summer if he does not play more in the coming weeks.