Former Tottenham Hotspur coach Anthony Hudson has urged Spurs to give ‘top manager’ Ange Postecoglou time to work and stressed his respect for the boss ahead of the club’s key AZ Alkmaar clash.

Postecoglou has come under huge pressure this season at Spurs, with the side struggling in the Premier League and also exiting both domestic cup competitions, leaving the Europa League as the only viable silverware route.

The Australian’s options have been reduced hugely by injuries hitting the squad throughout the campaign, but he has slowly been getting players back at his disposal.

He was also backed in the winter transfer window, with Kevin Danso landed to boost his defensive options and Mathys Tel providing another attacking outlet.

Postecoglou is looking for a strong end of the campaign to make his case, starting with Thursday night’s AZ Alkmaar clash, to be allowed to continue in the manager’s role and former Tottenham reserves coach Hudson is backing him.

Hudson, who has just taken a job at a top Thai side and worked as the interim boss of the United States national team, has met Postecoglou and had the chance to see him work close up.

He rates the Australian tactician highly and admits he is hoping to see Tottenham give Postecoglou the time he needs to get his work done.

Player Arrived from Deal type Antonin Kinsky Slavia Prague Permanent Mathys Tel Bayern Munich Loan Kevin Danso Lens Loan to permanent Min-hyeok Yang Gangwon Permanent Tottenham Hotspur’s winter window signings

“He’s a top manager, and more importantly a good man”, Hudson told us at Inside Futbol via phone.

“I’ve been fortunate enough to meet him several times and see him work.

“I have a lot of respect for him.

“I hope the club give him time to work.”

Spurs lost the first leg of their Europa League last 16 tie 1-0 in the Netherlands and are looking to turn the tables at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Thursday evening.

Progression would set up a quarter-final tie against either Eintracht Frankfurt or Ajax.

Postecoglou’s playing style was widely hailed when he took over at Spurs, but his refusal to shift to a plan B in some games has also seen him become the subject of criticism.

With Spurs supremo Daniel Levy standing by him throughout a troubled campaign, the Australian will hope to retain his backing and further strengthen the squad in the summer transfer window to then go again next term.