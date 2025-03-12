Pedro Salado/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur linked David Hancko has revealed that he will talk with Feyenoord technical director Dennis te Kloese after the season to decide on his future.

The 27-year-old centre-back has been repeatedly linked with Tottenham and in the winter transfer window, Hancko decided to stay with Feyenoord rather than seek a move.

Spurs are keeping tabs on Hancko and the north London outfit may well look to go back for him in the upcoming window, but they are set to face competition from Serie A outfit Juventus.

Hancko has been a regular in Feyenoord’s backline and on Tuesday he captained his side against Inter Milan in the Champions League’s second leg of round of 16, which ended up for them with a 2-1 defeat.

The centre-back pointed out that there have been rumours regarding his potential departure from Feyenoord for the last two to three windows and revealed that during the January window he talked with Te Klose and understood that no move was going to happen during the winter.

Hancko admitted that he was focused on helping the team in the Champions League and revealed that he will discuss his future with Te Klose after the season ends.

When asked whether he sees himself playing in Serie A in the future, Hancko was quoted as saying by Dutch outlet Voetbal Primeur: “In the last two or three transfer windows, there were a lot of rumours about me.

Years Club 2016-2018 Zilina 2018-2021 Fiorentina 2019-2021 [on loan] Sparta Prague 2021-2022 Sparta Prague 2022- Feyenoord David Hancko’s career so far

“But I had a clear conversation with our director [Dennis te Kloese], about nothing happening in the winter.

“From then on, I was just focused on the Champions League.

“After this season, we will talk about it again.”

Hancko has featured in 131 games for Feyenoord so far since joining them from Sparta Prague in 2022.

He has three more years left on his contract with the Dutch outfit and has also been linked with another Premier League side in the shape of Liverpool.

Recently former Reds star Jan Molby talked up Hancko as an option for Liverpool instead of Jorrel Hato.