Ahmad Mora/Getty Images

West Ham United scouts will be present at Fenerbahce’s Europa League game against Rangers at Ibrox on Thursday to see attacker Youssef En-Nesyri in action.

The Turkish giants signed En-Nesyri from Sevilla in the summer of 2024, despite him having been repeatedly linked with West Ham, and he is having a brilliant first season with Jose Mourinho’s side.

En-Nesyri has scored 26 times in 40 appearances in all competitions for Fenerbahce so far this season and is a key player for the Turkish outfit.

West Ham have struggled this season with goalscoring issues and Evan Ferguson’s arrival in the winter has not solved the problem for them, while he is only at the club on loan.

The Hammers hierarchy are looking to find a solution in the summer and Fenerbahce’s En-Nesyri has caught their eye.

Fenerbahce are set to play Rangers at Ibrox in the Europa League round of 16’s second leg and En-Nesyri is expected to start the game for Mourinho’s side.

And according to Turkish broadcaster A Spor, West Ham scouts will be present at the game to evaluate En-Nesyri as they continue to do their homework on him.

Player Goals Jarrod Bowen 7 Tomas Soucek 6 Lucas Paqueta 4 Mohammed Kudus 3 Aaron Wan-Bissaka 2 West Ham’s top Premier League goalscorers

West Ham are considering making an offer for the 27-year-old, but much will depend on whether he will be able to impress the Hammers scouts.

It has also been suggested that in the event of a transfer, Mourinho’s side would demand an astronomical fee for En-Nesyri, who has a contract with them until 2029.

West Ham are 16th in the Premier League table with 33 points from 28 games and they will not want to repeat this season’s mistake in the upcoming campaign.