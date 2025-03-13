Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

AZ Alkmaar star David Moller Wolfe has insisted that his side know the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium from their prior experience of playing there and warned Spurs that they have grown since the last time they were in north London.

Last week, Tottenham Hotspur travelled to the Netherlands and faced AZ in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Europa League but suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of the home team. As per our Tottenham vs AZ Alkmaar Preview, Ange Postecoglou’s side will be determined to turn around the deficit in the tie tonight to keep them in the Europa League.

Tottenham came out victorious when they faced AZ at home in the group stage of the Europa League in October and Moller Wolfe, who was sent off in the game, reminded fans that the Dutch outfit are no strangers to the Spurs home ground.

Moller Wolfe also pointed out that in their encounter in November, they handed Spurs too much space to hurt them and issued a warning that Postecoglou’s side should not take AZ lightly as they have grown as a team since then.

“We know the pitch, we know the opponent”, Moller Wolfe told AZ’s in-house media.

“Last time we played well here, maybe we gave them a bit too much space, but the biggest difference lies with ourselves.

Date Game Result 06/03/25 AZ vs Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 24/20/24 Tottenham Hotspur vs AZ 1-0 Spurs’ past meetings with AZ

“Our team have grown a lot over the course of the season.”

Tottenham are out of the FA Cup and the EFL Cup and they are sitting 13th in the league table with their hope of securing silverware and a place in Europe next season dwindling, meaning the Europa League has taken on renewed importance.

Winning the Europa League would secure Spurs a place in the Champions League next season and for that, Postecoglou’s side will have to turn the tide of the tie in their favour tonight.

AZ though sent out a warning with how they did against Galatasaray in the knockout playoff round as they went to Turkey and drew 2-2.