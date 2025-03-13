Molly Darlington/Getty Images

Former Leeds United defender Aidy White has urged Whites boss Daniel Farke to start Joe Rothwell and Ao Tanaka in midfield for the upcoming match on Saturday against Queens Park Rangers.

Both midfielders started for the Whites on Wednesday night, as Leeds defeated Alex Neil’s Millwall 2-0 in the Championship, with the Japanese even getting on the scoresheet.

Tanaka and Rothwell have appeared regularly for Farke’s team in the Championship, with both players featuring 34 times for Leeds this season and being major contributors to their success.

White stated that he expects Farke to avoid repeating his past mistakes on Saturday, particularly the ones made last April when Leeds lost 4-0 against the Hoops at Loftus Road.

The former star even urged the Leeds boss to not make any changes to midfield against QPR and start Tanaka and Rothwell alongside each other.

He said on BBC Radio Leeds after the win over Millwall (39:25): “He [Farke] has learned from his previous mistakes at Loftus Road, I don’t think he will make too many changes.

“Obviously, it remains to be seen if everyone comes through this game, fingers-crossed they do.

“He may have to just adjust, if there are any niggles or anything like that, but judging on today’s performance, it is nice to feel that momentum.

“For me, keep Rothwell in that midfield with Tanaka, away from home as well”.

Player Squad number Ethan Ampadu 4 Joe Rothwell 8 Ao Tanaka 22 Joshua Guilavogui 23 Ilia Gruev 44 Daniel Farke’s central midfield options

Leeds have failed to win any of their last four matches at Loftus Road against the Hoops, a run that stretches back to the 2018/19 season, however, Farke’s men will look to end the winless run at the weekend.

QPR head into the game on a dire run of form, having lost their last four Championship games on the spin, the latest being a 2-1 loss at Middlesbrough earlier this week.

However, the R’s will want to bank on home comforts as they have won an impressive seven of their last nine games at Loftus Road.