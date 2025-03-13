Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images

Former Leeds United star Aidy White has praised Junior Firpo for his ability to just dribble past players easily, even though he is not the fastest and believes the 28-year-old is a great left footed player who contributes massively going forward.

Daniel Farke’s men welcomed Millwall to Elland Road on Wednesday in the Championship and got their revenge by securing a 2-0 victory against the Lions, who knocked them out of the FA Cup last month.

Firpo registered his ninth assist of the season on Wednesday as he set up Ao Tanaka in the 85th minute for the second goal with a cut-back.

The left-back has featured regularly for the Whites in the Championship and has registered 12 goal involvements in 24 matches this season.

Reflecting on Leeds’ second goal against the Lions, the former Whites star stated it was a perfect pass from the 28-year-old to find Tanaka.

White believes Firpo is not one of the quickest players but has the ability to go past defenders very easily and create quality chances for his team.

The ex-Leeds man highlighted that the left-back has a great left foot and is a valuable asset for the Whites going forward.

Opponents Result Portsmouth 1-0 Sheffield United 1-3 Watford 0-4 Leeds United’s last three away games

White said after the Millwall game on BBC Radio Leeds (37:55): “He has got a number of assists this season, an assist for Tanaka with a pull back.

“In the commentary, I thought he just overhit it in looking for [Brenden] Aaronson, but he wasn’t, he perfectly picked out Tanaka, it’s great vision.

“He also just skips past players, he is not particularly really quick, he has got pace but kind of just drifts past players quite easily and sort of darts between the them.

“Then he has got the quality, and really solid left foot to pick players out, that is now nine assists for him potentially this season, he is really solid asset going forward.”

Farke’s men are set to travel to Loftus Road to face 14th placed Queens Park Rangers, who have lost five of their last six matches in the Championship, at the weekend.

Leeds will look to replicate their performance from earlier this season on Saturday, when they defeated QPR 2-0 in November at Elland Road.