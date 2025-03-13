Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Former AZ Alkmaar and Netherlands hitman Danny Koevermans has revealed that he is seeing a Tottenham Hotspur exit from the Europa League tonight as he predicts a 1-1 draw.

The north Londoners are currently sitting in the bottom half of the table and with only ten Premier League games left this season, European football is looking almost an impossible task.

However, they can still revive their campaign if they are able to win the Europa League, which would see them qualify for the next season’s Champions League.

Spurs, though, have a one-goal deficit from the first leg in Netherlands which they lost 1-0 last week and they will play to turn the tables tonight in England.

The ex-AZ Alkmaar and Dutch forward believes that the Eredivisie side have given themselves a great chance to qualify for the quarter-finals of the Europa League.

Koevemans is of the view that De Kaasboeren have shown their quality against ‘English powerhouse’ Spurs and he has predicted a 1-1 draw tonight at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

“It says something that we already give them a good chance against an English powerhouse”, Koevermans was quoted as saying by Dutch outlet Voetbal Primeur about the Spurs vs AZ Alkmaar game.

Opponent Result Tottenham Hotspur (H) 1-0 Heerenveen (A) 1-3 Heracles (A) 2-2 (4-3 on penalties) Fortuna Sittard (H) 1-0 Galatasaray (A) 2-2 AZ Alkmaar’s last five games in all competitions

“AZ Alkmaar also played at a high tempo and applied high pressure. I can definitely see a 1-1 happening, you know.”

Ange Postecoglou’s side will be giving everything tonight to register a win against the Eredivisie outfit as the Europa League is their only realistic hope of getting European football next season.

Postecoglou said earlier this season about him always winning a trophy in his second season and tonight could prove to be a fatal blow to that promise while his future remains uncertain at Spurs.