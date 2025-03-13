Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Fixture: Rangers vs Fenerbahce

Competition: Europa League

Kick-off: 20.00 UK Time

The sentiment – Rangers have looked a completely different team in Europe – has been echoed by many of their fans and former players. Standing on the verge of a Europa League quarter-final spot, they are preparing to take to the pitch at Ibrox with the aim of proving those predictions right.

The Barry Ferguson-managed side did their job in Turkey, beating Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce 3-1 inside Sukru Saracoglu Stadium under the lights and in front of a hostile crowd.

Hostility will yet again be on display when Fenerbahce visit Ibrox on Thursday night. Rangers fans have made name for themselves for making life difficult for visitors and they will be hell-bent on doing it yet again against Mourinho’s team.

The job for Rangers will be simple – try and stop the visitors from scoring and then if they get an opportunity to counter-attack they can do that and extend the winning margin.

Fenerbahce boss Mourinho might have hurt the ego of Rangers fans by saying that the Gers are not a better team than the Turkish giants.

However, Ferguson – a Rangers insider, knows well what his team need to progress and he will be the last one to get carried away by the mind games of the Portuguese.

Recent Form (league)

Rangers: LWLWW

Fenerbahce: WDWWW

Confirmed Rangers Line-up

Confirmed Team Butland Tavernier Souttar Balogun Jefte Sterling Raskin Diomande Barron Cerny Dessers Rangers team

Key Men

Rangers

Rangers have one foot in the quarter-finals and therefore the strategy will be not to do anything silly on the night. The defenders are going to hold the key for the hosts and hence Ferguson will depend hugely on John Souttar.

The 28-year-old has been the mainstay in defence for both Ferguson and his predecessor Philippe Clement and will have big shoes to fill in front of the home fans.

Skipper James Tavernier has also been a trusted name despite his initial difficulties and uncertainties regarding his future at the club.

Fenerbahce

Fenerbahce have no other option but to break the Rangers defence down. Both Edin Dzeko and Youssef En-Nesyri showed sparks of form in Turkey and will be key for their team.

Mourinho employed Dusan Tadic in somewhat a false nine role last Thursday. A tweak to that formation is expected inside Ibrox.

Result Competition Fenerbahce 1-3 Rangers Europa League Fenerbahce 3-0 Antalyaspor Super Lig Gaziantep 1-4 Fenerbahce Turkish Cup Fenerbahce’s last three results

Prediction

Mourinho is not a manager known for an all-out attacking style of football. But he doesn’t have any other options tonight. Given the demands of the game, a meltdown could well be on the cards for the visiting manager.

The more the visitors panic, the better the chances will be for the hosts to seal the deal. It will be crucial for them to keep the Fenerbahce scorers under check until at least the first 45 minutes.

Once that happens and desperation starts to creep in, Rangers’ attacking players will find more pockets of space in the Fenerbahce defence to go out and exploit.

In any case, it is going to be a long night inside Ibrox.

IF Score Prediction

Rangers 0-0 Fenerbahce

Where To Watch and kick off time

Rangers vs Fenerbahce will kick off at 8pm GMT on Thursday March 13, 2025. The game will be broadcast by TNT Sports.