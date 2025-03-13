Julian Finney/Getty Images

18:02: Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou famously declared he regularly wins trophies in his second seasons in charge of teams. With players coming back after injury, he must have a chance of backing that up in the Europa League.

17:33: That said, former AZ star Danny Koevermans is predicting a 1-1 draw tonight which would send the Dutch club through. Read his thoughts here.

17:28: AZ’s recent record has not been great, another reason why Spurs losing so tamely in the Netherlands was a surprise. They lost 3-1 away at Heerenveen in their last Dutch league game and needed penalties to progress in the Dutch Cup against Heracles.

17:20: Spurs will have to make sure they stop Troy Parrott tonight. The ex-Spurs striker has scored against Roma and Galatasaray in the Europa League and will want to impress. We looked at whether he might make Spurs rue their decision to let him go here.

16:43: In the first leg, AZ Alkmaar took a slender advantage through a Lucas Bergvall own goal. Spurs were criticised for the performance, as they managed just one shot on target. Surely they will do much better tonight?

16:33: Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou is expected to go as strong as he can in search of the victory and he will also want it to be a comfortable night and not a nerve-shredding one. Check out the preview of tonight’s action along with the predicted lineups for both sides here.

16:30: Welcome to our live build up to Tottenham Hotspur’s Europa League game against AZ Alkmaar tonight, a potentially season defining game. Spurs are 1-0 down from the first leg and face a Dutch side that put Galatasaray out of the knockout playoff round.