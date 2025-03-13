Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Ipswich Town loan star Ali Al-Hamadi has hailed Stoke City goalkeeper Viktor Johansson as a leader and added that the Swedish international is a formidable force at the back.

The 26-year-old goalkeeper joined Stoke from Rotherham United in the summer and has featured in all 37 league games for the Potters, quickly taking to life at the club.

Johansson pulled out some crucial saves in the game against Blackburn Rovers on Wednesday to help relegation-threatened Stoke secure three valuable points with a 1-0 win.

Al-Hamadi pointed out that having Johansson as a last line of defence helps the entire Stoke team, as they know that he is capable enough to save them when required.

The Ipswich Town loanee, who scored the only goal in the game, believes that the Swedish international is a leader and revealed that he helps to lift the mood and energy of the players in the dressing room.

When asked about Johansson’s performance in goal, Al-Hamadi told Stoke City’s in-house media (2:56): “I think it helps everyone in front of Vik when you know you have such a formidable keeper behind you.

“That’s if they break the walls and breach the walls; then you have someone behind you who can pull off saves and kind of save you in that aspect, so he has been a great leader for us.

Competition Games Clean Sheets Championship 37 11 FA Cup 1 – EFL Cup 2 1 Viktor Johansson’s season so far

“He has been really positive around the building and really bringing the lads energy up.”

The 26-year-old has captained Stoke in the absence of Ben Gibson on several occasions this season and has eleven clean sheets in 37 league games for the Potters so far.

After Wednesday’s game, Stoke are four points clear of the relegation zone and with nine more games, they will be hoping Johansson maintains his form and continues to safeguard their goal to help them secure their Championship status.

Then Mark Robins can look at how Stoke can kick on next term, as he looks forward to a full pre-season with the squad.