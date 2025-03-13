Michael Regan/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur attacker Timo Werner has ‘loose’ transfer interest from clubs in the Bundesliga, ahead of the summer transfer window, despite his underwhelming performances at the north London outfit.

The German forward joined Spurs in January of 2024 on loan from RB Leipzig and this summer, Spurs extended his loan spell for another season, with Ange Postecoglou pleased with what he was bringing to the mix.

They have an option to make Werner’s status permanent at Spurs for £8.5m, however, it has now been widely reported that Tottenham will not activate the option to buy him and he will head back to RB Leipzig.

It was suggested recently that he could make a move to MLS outfit New York Red Bulls in the summer and the situation surrounding him could get hot in the next transfer window.

Even though RB Leipzig are expected not to keep Werner at the club, he has some other suitors for the summer transfer window.

According to German magazine Sport Bild (via Fussball Transfers) some Bundesliga clubs are showing ‘loose’ interest in the 57-time German capped attacker; it is unclear who the Bundesliga clubs in question are.

It has also been suggested that he was close to joining Serie A giants Napoli in the winter transfer window, but a thigh injury prevented him from making a switch to Italy.

Club Seasons Goals and matches Stuttgart 2013-2016 14 goals in 103 matches RB Leipzig 2016-2020 and 2022- 113 goals in 213 matches Chelsea 2020-2022 23 goals in 89 matches Tottenham Hotspur 2024-Present (on loan) 3 goals in 41 matches Timo Werner’s goal return in his career so far

Bundesliga clubs though, would not be expected to match Werner’s high salary and if he is to find a club in the German top flight, he must lower his wage demands.

The 29-year-old has featured 27 times for Ange Postecoglou’s side this season and could manage to score only one goal, which is set to keep him away from the Australian’s future plans.

Werner does still have time left on his Tottenham loan spell to impress and even if Spurs are not to keep him, he will want to improve to make sure he has the maximum number of options available in the summer.