Sweden coach Jon Dahl Tomasson has hailed Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Lucas Bergvall for his elite mentality and insisted that he is very happy with his progress this season, while revealing a story shared with him by Spurs.

Spurs are having a season to forget as they are sitting 13th in the Premier League table and have been knocked out of the FA Cup and EFL Cup.

They could have a season-ending game tonight against AZ Alkmaar in the Europa League (we previewed the game here), which if they lose, will leave them with almost no chance to secure European football next season.

Bergvall, 19, though has had a very good campaign as he has played a lot after the team suffered multiple injury issues and went through patchy form for senior players.

The Sweden midfielder has played 34 games for Spurs this season, managing to squeeze in more than 1,700 minutes under his belt for the Premier League outfit.

Tomasson has admitted that he is a fan of Bergvall’s humble attitude and insisted even though Spurs are having a bad season, he is pleased with the teenager’s personal development, dubbing it ‘incredible’.

Bergvall scored an own goal against AZ Alkmaar last week but Tomasson highlighted the midfielder’s mature mentality to play after that as well.

He also revealed a story shared with him by Spurs which puts Bergvall in an exclusive club.

Opponents Date AZ Alkmaar (H) 13th March Fulham (A) 16th March Chelsea (A) 3rd April Southampton (H) 6th April Wolves (A) 12th April Tottenham’s upcoming five matches for Bergvall to look forward to

“[His development has been] incredible. It’s been a tough season for Tottenham but he’s had a very good year. He’s made very good strides”, Tomasson told Swedish outlet Footballskanalen about Bergvall.

“I’ve spoken to Tottenham too and they told me a story that I actually didn’t know, that the last player to go from a league in Scandinavia straight to the Premier League and play this much in his debut season was Daniel Agger, many years ago.

“That says a little about Lucas’ performance as a very young player.

“I like that he is very humble and wants to get better all the time.

“We all know he scored an own goal against AZ, and it can happen to anyone.

“But the game after that he played 45 minutes and did very well. That says a lot about his mentality.”

Spurs paid £8.5m to Djurgarden to secure the teenager on a five-year deal, beating off competition from Barcelona in the process, and he is considered a player for the long term in north London.

Now it remains to be seen if Bergvall will be able to cement himself as a first-team player for the upcoming campaign with performances between now and the end of the term.