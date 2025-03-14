Ed Sykes/Getty Images

Ipswich Town loan star Marcus Harness has told his Derby County team-mates that the club’s fate is in their hands and is clear he does not see the Rams getting relegated.

Derby have won just nine of their 37 league fixtures this season, with two of the wins coming in their last two matches, which has reignited their chances of survival in the Championship this season as they sit just one point behind 21st-placed Cardiff City.

Matt Clarke and Harness found the back of the net in each half on Tuesday as John Eustace’s team defeated Frank Lampard’s Coventry City 2-0.

The 29-year-old joined the Rams on loan during the summer transfer window from the Tractors Boys, and has regularly featured for them this season, making 32 appearances in the Championship, while registering four goal contributions.

The Ipswich loanee believes the Derby players are doing their best to get positive results in their remaining league matches, as the club push to avoid relegation to League One.

He said on Rams TV (6:04): “We are just going to concentrate on ourselves like we have done throughout the last couple of games.

“We will just take every game in isolation and do the work to prepare for each individual opponent because everyone is going to be different, every game is going to be different and hopefully we can have some more good results.”

Harness is delighted that Derby have their fate in their own hands and insists that he does not see the Rams coming out on the wrong side of the relegation battle this season.

Opponents Attendance Coventry City 28,879 Blackburn Rovers 29,753 Millwall 28,321 Derby County’s last three home attendances

He said: “That is all we can ask for, it is in our hands and it is just up to us to kind of do what we have to do, to get ourselves out of it.

“I feel like the whole group has a lot of faith that we will be able to do that and don’t see us not coming out of this on the right side of it.”



John Eustace’s men are set to travel to Home Park on Saturday to face bottom side Plymouth Argyle and will be hopeful of extending their winning run, after only getting a 1-1 draw against the Pilgrims earlier this season.