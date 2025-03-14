Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Leeds United midfielder Brendan Aaronson has issued a warning to QPR ahead of the trip to Loftus Road, insisting that the Whites remember how the Hoops celebrated when they beat his side last term.

The last meeting at QPR’s home ground back in April resulted in a 4-0 defeat for Saturday’s visitors and was a shock result.

It dealt a heavy blow to Leeds United’s chances of securing automatic promotion and secured QPR’s Championship status for another season.

The elation at the final whistle was something out of the ordinary and Aaronson still has bitter recollections of it, despite the fact he was on loan in the Bundesliga at Union Berlin.

Heading to Loftus Road once again, Aaronson has warned Marti Cifuentes and his team that Leeds have not forgotten about it.

Asked about the challenges that his team face while playing away from home, Aaronson said on LUTV (0:36): “Every team wants to play against us at the highest level.

“We are the league leaders, we are a great team and wherever we go, it is going to be a tough game.

Club Years Bethlehem Steel 2017-2018 Philadelphia Union 2019-2020 Red Bull Salzburg 2021-2022 Leeds United 2022- Union Berlin (loan) 2023-2024 Brenden Aaronson’s career history

“Now coming up against QPR, I remember the result from last season, it wasn’t a great memory back then, but this season, we know what’s in our mind.

“We know how they celebrated. And we know we have to be really focused on the game and have to give our 100 per cent intensity to win.”

Leeds are yet again in the race to secure automatic promotion, finding themselves on top of the Championship pile with 79 points and leading Sheffield United by two points and Burnley by four points.

Going to Loftus Road and beating QPR would send out a further statement of intent as they head into the business end of the campaign seeking to wrap up a return to the Premier League.