Former EFL star Adrian Clarke has insisted that Bristol City would finish in the top six in the Championship if they had one or two players that Sheffield United have and he feels the Robins will fall just short.

Liam Manning’s men are sitting seventh in the Championship table with nine matches to go in the season and they are only two points behind fifth-placed West Brom and sixth-placed Coventry City.

The Robins have not lost any of their last six league games, winning three and drawing three in the process, which run has earned them 12 points.

Earlier this week they held one of the promotion favourites in the shape of Sheffield United at Bramall Lane 1-1 with a last-minute Mark Sykes equaliser.

Clarke praised Bristol City’s ability to show their composure on the ball and he dubbed the Robins a very ‘well-coached’ side.

The ex-EFL winger, however, sees them not making it to the top six as he believes they need one or two more players to be able to call upon, much in the same vein as Sheffield United can.

“They do knock it around beautifully, keep the ball really nice, they are very well-coached, Bristol City”, Clarke said on What the EFL (28:06) about the Robins.

Opponents Date Norwich City 14th March Burnley 29th March Watford 5th April West Brom 8th April QPR 12th April Sunderland 18th April Luton Town 21st April Leeds United 26th April Preston North End 3rd May Bristol City’s remaining Championship games this season

“If they had the individuals that Sheffield United have got, even on the bench, just one or two of them, they could be absolutely nailed on for the playoffs, but they do not.

“And I think they will fall just short unfortunately, which must be really frustrating for Liam Manning.”

Manning’s men host 12th-placed Norwich City, who have not won any of their last three league games, at Ashton Gate tonight and they will be looking to get all three points.

They have some difficult games remaining in their campaign and only time will tell if Bristol City will be able to give themselves an opportunity to get promotion to Premier League.