Michael Regan/Getty Images

Former EFL winger Adrian Clarke believes that Leeds United have a relatively easy run-in between now and the end of the season and should win the Championship title easily, with Sheffield United and Burnley fighting for the other automatic promotion spot.

Putting the disappointment of the Portsmouth loss behind them, Daniel Farke’s team registered a 2-0 win over Millwall at Elland Road on Wednesday to get their title push back on track.

They have nine games to negotiate between now and the end of the season – four of which will be played at home, starting with the clash against QPR this weekend.

Looking at the list of fixtures Leeds have to take care of, Clarke is of the view that they should get the job done easily.

While he noted that they may be facing teams who are scrapping for their lives, he insists Leeds will start all those games as favourites.

Pointing towards the four-point lead Leeds United enjoy over Burnley at the moment, Clarke said on What The EFL (22:39): “It is still not comfortable – they are four points clear of Burnley in third. But we are into single digits now, with nine games to go.

“Definitely, the run-in is upon us and I am looking at the fixtures they have got, I think they have got a relatively easy run-in.

“They have got teams like Preston, Swansea and Stoke at home.

“Is there anyone out there who thinks that any of those teams are going to get anything out of it?

Opponents Date QPR 15/03 Luton Town 05/04 Middlesbrough 08/04 Oxford United 18/04 Plymouth Argyle 03/05 Leeds United’s remaining away games

“They have got Oxford away, Oxford are in bad nick.

“Then they have got Luton and Plymouth away. Yes, they are potentially huge games for those teams fighting, but surely you would make Leeds massive favourites.

“The hardest games they have got are Bristol City at home and Middlesbrough away. So I think Leeds are going to kick on now and make themselves champions.”

With Leeds set to finish top of the pile for Clarke, he then expects a straight shootout between Sheffield United and Burnley for the all important second automatic promotion place in the Championship.

“Then it is between Sheffield United and Burnley to get second place.”

Leeds were thrashed 4-0 by QPR on their last visit to Loftus Road, a result which was seen by many as derailing their push for automatic promotion last season.