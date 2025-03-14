Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

Ex-EFL star Adrian Clarke has hailed Nottingham Forest loanee Jamie McDonnell, who is at Colchester United, as one of League Two’s best defensive midfielders this season.

The Northern Ireland Under-21 international joined the Tricky Trees academy from Belfast outfit Glentoran back in 2020 when he was only 17.

He appeared regularly for the Nottingham Forest youth sides and in the summer the Premier League outfit sent him on his first loan spell to League Two side Colchester United.

The U’s are currently fighting to secure a playoff spot and McDonnell has been one of the most consistent faces in the team throughout the season so far.

Clarke insisted that the Colchester United fans love the Nottingham Forest loan star and stressed he has been one of their standout performers this season.

The former EFL winger admitted that McDonnell has been one of the best defensive midfielders in League Two this term and he is interested in seeing where he goes next season.

“The player that has been standout this season for Colchester United, is the defensive midfielder, on loan from Forest, Jamie McDonnell”, Clarke said on What the EFL (35:03) about the Tricky Trees starlet.

Opponents Result MK Dons (A) 0-1 Chesterfield (H) 1-0 Cheltenham (A) 0-1 Port Vale (H) 2-1 Colchester United’s last four results

“The fans love him in that part of Essex.

“He did not play in the last game [against Port Vale] but he is only 21 and by all accounts, he has been one of the standout players in his position in League Two this season.

“So, yes, it will be interesting to see what happens to him in the future.”

McDonnell has been a constant present at Colchester United’s midfield this season as he has completed 90 minutes 23 times in this campaign for the U’s.

Now it remains to be seen where the Northern Irishman will play next season after his impressive loan spell with Colchester United, with Nottingham Forest set to have a big decision to make in the summer.