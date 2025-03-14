Julian Finney/Getty Images

Former Premier League midfielder Craig Burley thinks that Aston Villa have given a chance to Marco Asensio, who lost his way at Paris Saint-Germain, and he is repaying them for their faith.

The 29-year-old winger was a bit part player at PSG and Aston Villa decided to sign him on loan until the end of the season in the winter window to beef up their forward options.

Since joining Aston Villa, Asensio has scored seven goals in eight appearances, including his two goals on Wednesday against Club Brugge in the Champions League, after coming off the bench at half-time.

Burley feels that Asensio is a quality player who lost his way after his early success with Real Madrid, where he won three Champions Leagues and thinks that Villa made a risk-free deal with a short-term approach.

He pointed out that Asensio is now playing with a smile on his face, along with Marcus Rashford, and stressed that he is repaying Villa with his performances for showing faith in him.

Aston Villa are set to face PSG in the quarter-finals of the Champions League next and Burley thinks it is good news for Emery’s side that, due to UEFA regulations, Asensio will be able to feature for them against his parent club.

“He is a quality footballer that sort of lost his way a little bit after the halcyon early days at Real Madrid”, Burley said on ESPN FC (0:15).

Competiton Games Goals Premier League 4 2 Champions League 2 3 FA Cup 2 2 Marco Asensio’s season for Aston Villa so far

“Villa are taking a no-risk, short-term [approach], giving both players a chance, Rashford and Asensio, and Asensio is coming up with the goods, and it is great to see.

“It looks like he is enjoying his football again and I think him and Rashford, that is what it needs, play with a smile on your face.

“Unai Emery realised he needed something a little bit different, something that has a bit of sparkle, a bit of quality to come off the bench or to start.

“The good news is because of UEFA’s rules that the parent club cannot influence team selection, he gets to play or play a part against PSG and I love that.”

Asensio netted a goal in the first leg against Club Brugge also and he will be hoping to get his name on the scoresheet against parent club PSG on 8th April.

Aston Villa will resume their campaign after the international break when they turn their focus to the FA Cup third round game against Preston North End on 30th March.