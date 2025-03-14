Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Marcus Harness believes Derby County have looked like a real team in their last couple of matches and thinks the John Eustace effect is only going to show more going forward.

The Rams have endured a poor campaign so far this season in the Championship, losing more than 50 per cent of their games, which has seen them spend most the second half of the season in the relegation zone.

The 29-year-old arrived at Derby in the summer from Ipswich Town on loan until the end of the season, but has failed to deliver for them consistently, getting on the scoresheet on just two occasions in 32 games.

Ex-Derby star Shaun Barker has given his view that the Rams are not playing to Harness’ strengths.

Harness, however, played well in the Rams’ 2-0 win over sixth-placed Coventry City as he scored one and assisted one to take Eustace’s men just one point away from safety in the Championship table.

The Ipswich loanee thinks that Derby have looked like a real unit in their last two victories against Blackburn Rovers and Coventry, respectively.

He feels that his team-mates are now understanding their duties on the field, something which comes from training ground work under Eustace, which will only grow.

Harness said on Rams TV (2:52): “We’re taking on a lot of the ideas of the new staff. People know their roles and responsibilities and we are look like a real team out there in the last couple of games.

“Yes, that is from the work that we do in the week and it is only going to get stronger.

Club Years Burton Albion 2013-2019 Ilkeston (loan) 2015 Aldershot Town (loan) 2015-2016 Port Vale (loan) 2017-2018 Portsmouth 2019-2022 Ipswich Town 2022- Derby County (loan) 2024-2025 Marcus Harness’ career history

“We are not going to be on it and we are going to lose games maybe in the last nine games.

“But we are a team and we are fighting for each other and we will do our best to get every point that we can from the remaining games.”

Derby will now switch their focus on Saturday as they are set to face Plymouth Argyle, who sit at the bottom of the Championship table.

Eustace’s men will aim to pick-up their third victory in a row as the Rams look to prolong their stay in the Championship and avoid their second relegation to League One in the past four seasons.