Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Fixture: Everton vs West Ham United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Everton have officially announced their starting line-up to welcome West Ham United to Goodison Park in the Premier League this afternoon.

David Moyes has reinvigorated the Toffees since he took charge and will be aiming to create a feel-good factor heading into the new stadium, which would be helped hugely if he could mastermind a top half finish.

Everton are nine points off the top half of the Premier League table and have ten games in which to try to close the gap.

The Toffees played out a 0-0 draw on their last meeting with West Ham earlier this season and take on a Hammers team that have lost three of their last six league outings.

Moyes remains without Orel Mangala, Iliman Ndiaye, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Dwight McNeil, but Armando Broja is back and on the bench.

Jordan Pickford is between the sticks for Everton today, with the Toffees naming a back four of Jake O’Brien, James Tarkowski, Jarrad Branthwaite and Vitaliy Mykolenko.

Midfield sees Everton go with Idrissa Gueye, James Garner and Abdoulaye Doucoure, while Jack Harrison and Charly Alcaraz support Beto up top.

Moyes can shuffle his pack with substitutes if needed at any point in the 90 minutes and his options include Armando Broja and Michael Keane.

Everton Team vs West Ham United

Pickford, O’Brien, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Gueye, Garner, Doucoure, Harrison, Alcaraz, Beto

Substitutes: Virginia, Patterson, Keane, Chermiti, Young, Broja, Coleman, Lindstrom, Iroegbunam