Ahmad Mora/Getty Images

Manchester United and Arsenal have started to closely follow Fenerbahce striker Youssef En-Nesyri, ahead of the approaching summer transfer window.

The Red Devils are having a poor season in the Premier League as they sit 15th in the league and are struggling to get into the top half of the table.

Even though they have the likes of Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee at the club, Manchester United have struggled to score freely which has seen them getting knocked out of the FA Cup and EFL Cup.

Arsenal on the other hand are set to miss out on the Premier League title, with Liverpool far in front, and they have been criticised for not signing a striker in recent transfer windows.

Both Arsenal and Manchester United are expected to be in line to improve their attacking options in the summer window.

Now, according to Turkish daily Sabah (via A Spor), the Premier League pair are watching En-Nesyri closely.

He has been shining in the Turkish Super Lig under Jose Mourinho and Fenerbahce could be tested with proposals for his services soon.

Club Goal return Malaga 5 goals in 41 games CD Leganes 15 goals in 53 games Sevilla 73 goals in 196 games Fenerbahce 26 goals in 41 games En-Nesyri’s goal return in his career so far

He already has Premier League interest, from West Ham United, who watched the 27-year-old striker in action against Rangers on Thursday night.

The Irons have been linked with a host of strikers as they are looking to bring in more than one option and En-Nesyri is the latest name on the list.

En-Nesyri joined the Turkish giants in the summer transfer window from La Liga outfit Sevilla and he has scored 26 times in 41 all-competition appearances for Mourinho’s side.

The Morocco hitman’s contract does not expire until 2029 at the Yellow Canaries and it remains to be seen if he will be lured away by Premier League clubs in the next transfer window after his impressive season at Fenerbahce.