Northampton Town boss Kevin Nolan has made it clear that he wants Birmingham City manager Chris Davies to fear coming to Sixfields before today’s league clash.

Davies’ men are sitting 14 points clear at the top of the League One table with eleven games to go in the current season.

They are easily the clear favourites to win the League One title and secure automatic promotion back to the Championship after spending heavily in the transfer window last summer.

Even though Birmingham City is the first managerial job for Davies, he worked with some top-class managers before coming to the managerial scene himself.

He worked as Brendan Rodgers’ assistant manager, accompanying him in 635 games and held a role at Tottenham Hotspur under Ange Postecoglou.

The current Tottenham Hotspur boss has had him as an assistant at Celtic for 41 games and Nolan is well aware how experienced Davies has become after working with such quality managers.

The Cobblers host Blues later today at Sixfields and Nolan does not want Davies to enjoy coming to Northampton Town’s home as the Cobblers boss wants Blues to regret the Sixfields visit.

Opponents Result Leyton Orient (A) 2-1 Stockport County (H) 1-1 Exeter City (A) 1-1 Barnsley (H) 1-2 Bristol Rovers (H) 2-1 Northampton Town’s last five league games

“They are what, 14-15 points clear [at the top]? it is a fantastic position to be in and I know Dave [Chris Davies], he has done really well, he is a good lad”, Nolan told the Cobblers’ media (8:38) about Birmingham City.

“He worked under Brendan [Rodgers] and then worked under Ange [Postecoglou]; he is very knowledgeable, worked under some really good, experienced managers.

“Now, he is starting his own path at a fantastic football club, who are going up.

“I am rooting for him, hoping he gets the opportunity, which he has and is taking it at the minute and I hope that they see what he has done because he has been excellent since he has gone there.

“But, on Saturday they are coming to Sixfields and I don’t want anyone to enjoy coming to our place.

“And I am hoping at five o’clock I want him to be thinking ‘I don’t want to come here again next year, I want to be promoted and go, I do not want to come back to Sixfields’.

“And we are going to give it a right go to make sure that happens.”

Birmingham City and the Cobblers met back on 9th November at St. Andrew’s where the match ended 1-1 and Nolan’s side will look for more of the same as they are still not safe from potential relegation.

After losing to Bolton Wanderers early this month, Blues are coming on the back of two league wins and at Sixfields today they will look to stretch their winning run to three games.