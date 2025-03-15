Michael Regan/Getty Images

Leeds United star Brendan Aaronson has insisted that while looking at the table after a disappointing result can be stressful, the focus should be on just winning so that no one can catch the Whites.

A draw against West Brom followed by a loss against Portsmouth halted Leeds’ title challenge momentarily, bridging the gap between themselves and second-placed Sheffield United.

However, the response came against Millwall at Elland Road on Wednesday and now they have yet again created some breathing space between themselves and the others.

Aaonson insists that while a look at the table can stress the players out, they can just come out of it by focusing on their games and trying to win each of them.

“Kind of both in a way because sometimes they stress you out”, Aaronson told LUTV (1:48) while answering a question on whether he ignores the noise around or pays attention to it.

“But you don’t want it to take over your mind in a way. Because when you look at the table at the end of the game, it can stress you out where you had this point gap and then it goes down.

“But I think for me and most of the guys too it is just focusing on yourself and focusing on the team and just getting results because if you win games that’s all that matters.

Club Years Bethlehem Steel 2017-2018 Philadelphia Union 2019-2020 Red Bull Salzburg 2021-2022 Leeds United 2022- Union Berlin (loan) 2023-2024 Brenden Aaronson’s career history

“Because no one catch with us at this point because we are the league leaders.

“So if we just continue to win and get results and points then it doesn’t matter.”

Aaronson was on loan in the Bundesliga at Union Berlin last season and took the call to come back to Leeds this term to try to help the Whites get promoted.

The American will be eager to prove himself in the Premier League next term after struggling to impress in the division at his last attempt.