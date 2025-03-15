Carl Recine/Getty Images

Liverpool and Newcastle United had scouts present during Aston Villa’s Champions League clash against against Club Brugge on Wednesday to watch highly rated defender Joel Ordonez.

The 20-year-old centre-back is having a great season with Club Brugge, featuring 37 games in all competitions for the Belgian giants, with 12 Champions League appearances.

Ordonez is someone who has been widely linked with Premier League side Everton, who are expected to be much more active in the transfer window in the summer.

Everton are not the only club showing interest in him though as local rivals Liverpool also have taken notice of Ordonez, who joined Club Brugge from Ecuadorian club Independiente in 2022.

Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United are monitoring the centre-back too, as the Magpies want to add some quality to their defensive options.

Club Brugge took on Aston Villa at Villa Park in the second leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie earlier this week and Ordonez played 58 minutes in the game as the Belgian side suffered a 3-0 defeat.

According to Belgian outlet Voetbal Krant, scouts from Premier League outfits Liverpool and Newcastle were present at Villa Park to observe Ordonez.

Competition Matches Bookings Jupiler Pro League 22 4 Champions League 12 1 Belgian Cup 3 1 Ordonez’s season so far

It is also suggested that the defender is rated highly by Aston Villa, who got the chance to take an up close look at him.

While Aston Villa and Everton could present compelling options for the defender, Liverpool may be expected to be in a powerful position to attract Ordonez if they act upon their interest.

Liverpool are planning to strengthen their defensive options in the summer and at the age of just 20, could see the Club Brugge star as a project to develop in the coming years.