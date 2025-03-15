Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Fixture: Plymouth Argyle vs Derby County

Competition: Championship

Kick-off: 15.00 UK Time

Derby County’s visit to Home Park to face Plymouth Argyle in the Championship is the definition of a relegation six-pointer. The Rams are sitting 22nd and Argyle are rock-bottom of the league table, having played 37 games already.

Argyle barely avoided relegation last season as they finished 21st but this season they are in real danger of slipping to League One. Derby County got promoted to the Championship this season and made a stable start too, but things fell apart and John Eustace is trying to keep their heads above the danger zone.

It took the former Blackburn Rovers boss some time to find rhythm at Pride Park but they have now given themselves an opportunity to extend their stay in the English tier after defeating two top-six contenders in the shape of Coventry City and Blackburn Rovers in their previous two league games.

Argyle, even though, are sitting at the bottom of the league, will be confident after they beat an in-form Portsmouth at Fratton Park on Wednesday night. Both teams will see this game as a massive opportunity to go close to 21st-placed Cardiff City; the Rams will be able to leapfrog the Bluebirds if they win.

Recent Form (league)

Plymouth Argyle: WLLDD

Derby County: WWLLL

Predicted Teams

Plymouth Argyle Derby County Hazard Zetterstrom Talovierov Phillips Katic Clarke Pleguezuelo Forsyth Edwards Nyambe Houghton Adams Gyabi Armstrong Puchacz Thompson Al Hajj Elder Hardie Harness Bundu Yates Predicted teams

Key Men

Derby County

The Rams have found it difficult to score freely, which shows with their 37 goals in 37 league games. However, hitman Jerry Yates has been directly involved in eleven of them, scoring seven and setting up four for his team-mates.

Ipswich Town loanee Marcus Harness looks like has found his form at a vital time as scored and assisted against sixth-placed Coventry City earlier this week. He will be a big threat against the Pilgrims.

Midfielder Ebou Adams has been a pivotal part of the team all season in Derby County’s midfield. Eustace will hope to get the best out of Gambia international against Argyle.

Plymouth Argyle

In a poor season for the Pilgrims, forward Ryan Hardie has been a ray of light for Miron Muslic’s side. He will be a man on a mission after scoring and assisting against Pompey earlier this week.

Northern Irish shot-stopper Conor Hazard has impressed with his shot-stopping ability this season. A tight backline with an in-form Hazard will frustrate the Rams’ attack.

Result Competition Derby County 1-1 Plymouth Argyle Championship Plymouth Argyle 2-1 Derby County League One Derby County 2-3 Plymouth Argyle League One Last three meetings

Prediction

A must-win game for both sides, as they are aiming to avoid the dreaded relegation from the Championship and desperation will be there from both sets of players as the match goes ahead.

Matthew Sorinola’s suspension will be a big miss on the right flank for Muslic and Derby County will look to exploit that position but Argyle will look to use the full home advantage against Eustace’s men.

The Rams boss will look to get the best out of his forward duo of Harness and Yates against Argyle’s defence but on the other side, Hardie will be a big threat for the Rams defence.

Derby County and Argyle both have gone with a back three in recent games and scoring goals against a back three is always a tricky job where the opening goal of the match could really settle the match.

IF Score Prediction

This game is going to be a cagey one because neither side will want to concede the first goal but both teams will score here.

Both teams are coming on the back of successive wins but we can see a 2-1 win for Derby County at Plymouth Argyle.

Where To Watch And Kick-off Time

RamsTV will stream the game live everywhere apart from the UK and Ireland. The game is due to kick off at 3pm UK time.