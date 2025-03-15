Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Fixture: QPR vs Leeds United

Competition: Championship

Kick-off: 12.30 UK Time

Leeds United wasted no time in getting their season back on track following a brief hiccup which saw them lose four points in two games against West Bromwich Albion and Portsmouth.

The Elland Road fixture against Millwall on Wednesday turned out to be a low-key affair with both teams struggling to trouble the goalkeepers, but Leeds winning 2-0. The statistics at the end of the game showed that the visiting team had zero shots on target while the hosts had managed just the two.

With just nine games remaining for the season to come to its fruition though, Daniel Farke will take all the points that comes his team’s way without worrying about the pattern.

Opponents QPR on the other hand, have been enduring a tough season and want it to end as soon as possible. They are not under any immediate risk of relegation but then again, they are nowhere close to the playoffs.

The focus seems to have already shifted on to the next season and their indifferent performances of late have been proof of that.

Even inside Loftus Road, QPR have struggled, winning just seven of the 18 games they played there. What will be even more worrying for Marti Cifuentes’ team is the fact that they are winless in their last four league games, having lost all of them.

Keeping the league’s highest goalscoring team at bay for 90 minutes is therefore going to be a big challenge for the hosts and it remains to be seen how they tackle it.

Recent Form (league)

QPR: LLLLW

Leeds United: WLDWW

Predicted Teams

QPR Leeds United Nardi Meslier Dunne Bogle Cook Rodon Edwards Struijk Paal Firpo Morgan Rothwell Colback Tanaka Yang-min Hyeok James Chair Aaronson Saito Solomon Smyth Piroe Predicted teams

Key Men

Queens Park Rangers

For the hosts, it will be all about how well they defend on the day. They know well that the Leeds United attackers are going to bombard them and players such as Steve Cook and Ronnie Edwards are going to hold the key.

Once the initial job of stopping the attack is done, the two full-backs Jimmy Dunne and Kenneth Paal will be expected to take the ball out and build the counter-attack from the back to hit the visitors on the break.

Leeds United

The title chasers have known no other way to play this season. Daniel Farke’s tactics to attack from the outset have brought results and they will try to do that yet again at Loftus Road.

Joel Piroe is going to hold the key as usual and so will Brendan Aaronson behind him. It has been hard to pick a particular match winner for the Whites this season as it has been mostly a team effort. And anyone from anywhere on the pitch could prove to be the match winner for them.

The Farke factor will also come into play.

Result Competition Leeds United 2-0 QPR Championship QPR 4-0 Leeds United Championship Leeds United 1-0 QPR Championship Last three meetings

Prediction

The memory of the last visit to Loftus Road was not a sweet one for Farke and his team. They were humbled 4-0 there, denting their hopes of earning automatic promotion.

Promotion is yet again on the agenda but this time around, the Whites are in a more comfortable situation given the goalscoring form they are in.

On paper, it should be a comfortable win for the visitors but games are not won on paper.

IF Score Prediction

QPR 0-2 Leeds United

Where To Watch And Kick-off Time

The Leeds United versus Queens Park Rangers match will be shown live on Sky Sports+ and will kick off at 12.30pm.