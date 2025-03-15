Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images

Valencia coach Carlos Corberan has backed Liverpool bound Giorgi Mamardashvili after he made a mistake against Real Valladolid last weekend and insisted he will stick with the Georgian for their Girona game tonight.

Liverpool agreed a £29m package with the La Liga club for Mamardashvili and agreed to let him stay at Mestalla for the entirety of the current season.

He missed a few matches due to a leg injury but apart from that, he has been the first-choice custodian at Valencia as they are fighting to avoid relegation.

Last weekend, Valencia picked up a crucial 2-1 win against Real Valladolid but Mamardashvili’s error in the 40th minute of the game led to a goal for Real Valladolid.

Corberan, though, acknowledged that, in a game of football, mistakes do happen and he praised the Reds loanee’s reaction in the second half after conceding a goal and made it clear that Mamardashvili will play against Girona today.

“I really liked his reaction during the second half of the last match. Football is a game of getting things right and errors”, Corberan told a press conference about Mamardashvili.

“Giorgi had both. I understand the debate as to his position, but I’m focused on the work we’re doing, and it’s been a completely normal week.”

Club Year Dinamo Tbilisi 2018-2021 Rustavi 2019 (on loan from Dinamo Tbilisi) Locomotive Tbilisi 2020-2021 (on loan from Dinamo Tbilisi) Valencia 2021-2025 Liverpool 2025- Clubs Mamardashvili has played at so far

“It has been an extraordinary week of training for all three goalkeepers. I am very happy about it. Giorgi will play in goal tomorrow [15th March against Girona].”

Mamardashvili’s future at Liverpool is unclear with Alisson the undisputed number 1 at Anfield and the jury is out on whether the Valencia goalkeeper wants to warm the bench next season.

Liverpool could potentially look at another loan for Mamardashvili if Alisson stays on at Anfield into next season.

The Brazilian shot-stopper has been linked with a possible move to Saudi Arabia.