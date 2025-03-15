Lewis Storey/Getty Images

Fixture: QPR vs Leeds United

Competition: Championship

Kick-off: 12:30 UK time

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has named his side for this afternoon’s visit to QPR in the Championship, which, per our preview, is a game that the Whites are widely expected to comfortably win.

The Whites are firmly in control at the top of the Championship standings, with a two point lead over second placed Sheffield United, and Farke will want them to seal the deal over the course of the remaining nine games.

Leeds have bad memories of their last visit to QPR as it ended in a damaging 4-0 defeat last season and was widely credited with helping to derail their push for automatic promotion, meaning they had to go through the playoffs, where they lost in the final.

They are also coming up against a QPR team in dire form, with the R’s having lost all four of their last four games on the spin, something which has all but ended any faint hopes of a late dash for the playoffs.

For the game this afternoon, Farke selects Illan Meslier in goal, keeping faith with the, at times, error prone Frenchman.

The back four selected by the Leeds boss today is Jayden Bogle, Joe Rodon, Pascal Struijk and Junior Firpo.

In midfield, Leeds go with Ao Tanaka and Joe Rothwell, while Brenden Aaronson, Dan James and Manor Solomon will all support striker Joel Piroe, who leads the line.

If Farke needs to shake things up then he has his substitutes off the bench to call for at Loftus Road and they include midfielder Ilia Gruev and attacker Willy Gnonto.

Leeds United Team vs QPR

Meslier, Bogle, Rodon, Struijk, Firpo, Tanaka, Rothwell, Aaronson, Solomon, James, Piroe

Substitutes: Darlow, Byram, Schmidt, Debayo, Gruev, Guilavogui, Ramazani, Gnonto, Joseph