Steve Welsh/Getty Images

Fixture: Celtic vs Rangers

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 12.30 UK Time

There is no time to rest for the weary as Barry Ferguson’s men prepare to visit Celtic Park just three days after their gruelling encounter with Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce in the Europa League.

It can be argued that the Glasgow giants could have had things easy if they held on to their two goal advantage inside Ibrox.

It required a bit of brilliance from Sebastian Szymanski to make things so hard for the home side on Thursday night.

They did go on to eventually win it, but not without help from goalkeeper Jack Butland.

Celtic, on the contrary, have been enjoying a week-long break due to their non-involvement in any of the European competitions.

They last played a match in the Scottish Cup on 9th March, going on to win it 2-0 in the end.

Brendan Rodgers’ team appear to be a different beast when they meet their rivals and there is no reason to believe that Sunday’s meeting will be any different.

The hosts will look to take full advantage of Rangers’ fatigue and try to go for the kill. Despite the hype surrounding Barry Ferguson’s appointment, the Rangers legend has not yet shown that spark as a manager and it is most likely that his team will suffer.

Recent Form (league)

Celtic: WWLWW

Rangers: LWLWW

Predicted Teams

Celtic Rangers Schmeichel Butland Johnston Tavernier Carter-Vickers Souttar Trusty Balogun Schlupp Jefte Engels Barron McGregor Raskin Hatate Cerny Kuhn Diomande Jota Hagi Maeda Dessers Celtic vs Rangers predicted teams

Key Men

Celtic

Celtic are expected to play attacking football to punish their bitter rivals and entertain their fans. And the attacking trio of Jota, Daizen Maeda and Nicolas Kuhn are going to be key for Brendan Rodgers. All three have the ability to make a Rangers defence that has not convinced this season suffer.

In midfield, Arne Engels can pull the strings and create opportunities for the trio in front of him.

Rangers

Rangers, on the other hand, will look to hit their rivals on the counter and a lot will also depend on the ability of their full-backs to turn defence into attack. James Tavernier and Jefte will be Ferguson’s trusted men down the flanks and they will be spoken to more specifically yet again before the Celtic Park visit.

Wolfsburg loanee Vaclav Cerny has gone through various ups and downs during his time in Glasgow but time and again he has done the rescue act for his team. He can yet again be the saviour inside a hostile Celtic Park.

Result Competition Rangers 3-0 Celtic Scottish Premiership Celtic 3-3 Rangers Scottish League Cup Celtic 3-0 Rangers Scottish Premiership Last three meetings

Prediction

Rangers fans, travelling to Celtic Park will pray for a miracle, but deep inside their hearts they know that it is going to be an uphill battle.

The last meeting between the two sides at Ibrox brought about a much-awaited victory for the Gers, but Celtic will look for a revenge and the only hope Rangers will have is if they defend well.

It is going to be a long afternoon for the visitors though inside Celtic Park, which will be made even worse by the fact they are sure to be tired after a long Europa League game.

Inside Futbol Score Prediction

Celtic 4-0 Rangers

Where To Watch And Kick-off Time

The Glasgow derby will be live on Sky Sports Football and will kick off at 12:30pm UK time.