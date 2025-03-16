Carl Recine/Getty Images

Fixture: Liverpool vs Newcastle United

Competition: EFL Cup (final)

Kick-off: 16:30 UK time

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has picked his team to lock horns with Newcastle United at Wembley this afternoon, with the first piece of major silverware on the line in the shape of the EFL Cup.

Slot suffered his first setback as Liverpool manager in midweek when the Reds were knocked out of the Champions League by Paris Saint-Germain.

The EFL Cup final offers the perfect chance for Liverpool to quickly bounce back, but Slot will be wary about tired legs and minds, especially in the wake of the Champions League exit.

Liverpool are without right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold, who suffered an injury in the loss to PSG, while Conor Bradley and Joe Gomez are also ruled out of the final.

Nevertheless, Liverpool star as favourites to scoop up the EFL Cup.

Result Competition Liverpool 0-1 PSG Champions League Liverpool 3-1 Southampton Premier League PSG 0-1 Liverpool Champions League Liverpool’s last three results

Caoimhin Kelleher is in goal for Liverpool this afternoon, while in defence Slot picks a back four of Jarell Quansah, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk and Andrew Robertson.

Midfield sees the Reds boss select Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai, while Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz provide the goal threat.

With the final potentially a 120 minute affair, Slot will likely need to make changes and his options off the bench at Wembley include Harvey Elliott and Darwin Nunez.

Liverpool Team vs Newcastle United

Kelleher, Quansah, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Salah, Jota, Diaz

Substitutes: Alisson, Endo, Nunez, Chiesa, Jones, Gakpo, Elliott, Tsimikas, McConnell