Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

England have confirmed that Nottingham Forest star Morgan Gibbs-White has been added to Thomas Tuchel’s squad for the approaching internationals.

Tuchel is preparing for his first games as England manager following his appointment to the role and has just selected his first squad.

Now the German tactician has opted to add Gibbs-White to the squad, with England confirming he will report to St George’s Park.

Gibbs-White has been praised for his performances for Nottingham Forest this season, being a key man in the Reds’ push for a Champions League spot.

He has already been capped at senior international level by England on two occasions.

England are due to take on Albania and Latvia at Wembley in qualification for the 2026 World Cup.

Tuchel will be looking to make sure England win both games and get their bid to finish top of Group K to automatically make the World Cup off and running.

Country FIFA Ranking England 4th Latvia 140th Albania 65th Andorra 171st Serbia 32nd England’s Group K

Gibbs-White will be hoping he gets the call from Tuchel to be involved in both games and add to his two England caps.

The attacking midfielder has made 25 appearances in the Premier League for Nottingham Forest over the course of the season so far.

And Gibbs-White has chipped in with five goals and seven assists as part of an impressive Nottingham Forest outfit, who are the season’s surprise package.