Fixture: Celtic vs Rangers

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 12:30 UK time

Rangers interim boss Barry Ferguson has selected his side to lock horns with Celtic in the Old Firm derby at Celtic Park in the Scottish Premiership this afternoon, as he bids to continue the feel-good factor.

Ferguson led his side to progress in the Europa League in midweek, but it took extra time and penalties to get the better of Fenerbahce and the Gers boss will be wary of tired legs today.

While there is next to no prospect of Rangers closing the gap on Celtic in the Scottish Premiership standings, there remains pride to play for and winning at Celtic Park would be a big feather in Ferguson’s cap.

Rangers do have solid away form, with four wins on the spin away from Ibrox, and that should give Ferguson some encouragement that there is a way to hurt Celtic today.

In each of those four games, Rangers have scored at least three goals, and will look to pose a goal threat again this afternoon against a Celtic defence that has been hard to breach at Celtic Park.

Jack Butland is in goal for Rangers today, while at the back Ferguson selects James Tavernier, John Souttar, Leon Balogun and Ridvan Yilmaz.

In midfield, Ferguson looks towards Dujon Sterling, Nicolas Raskin and and Connor Barron to dominate, while Vaclav Cerny and Mohammed Diomande support Cyriel Dessers.

Ferguson does have options off the bench to call for if needed and they include Ianis Hagi and Hamza Igamane.

Rangers Team vs Celtic

Butland, Tavernier, Souttar, Balogun, Yilmaz, Sterling, Raskin, Barron, Diomande, Cerny, Dessers

Substitutes: Kelly, Propper, Lawrence, Bajrami, Nsiala, Igamane, Hagi, Rice, Danilo