Former defender Scott Minto believes Leeds United ‘don’t look quite right’ and are not running away with the Championship title in the way that they could have been expected to.

Daniel Farke saw his Leeds side held to a 2-2 draw by QPR at Loftus Road on Saturday, a game in which the Whites had to come from 2-0 down in.

It is now incredibly tight at the top of the Championship table as although Leeds sit top of the pile, Sheffield United are level on points with them and Burnley are just two points back in third.

Leeds fans are now increasingly concerned about a repeat of last season, where Leeds lost steam at the end of the campaign and were forced to make do with third spot.

That meant entry into the playoffs, where they lost in the final, and Leeds are desperate to avoid a similar scenario this term.

Farke, who is under the microscope, has often been criticised for waiting too long to make substitutions during games, but Minto does not think that was the case at QPR.

The former defender does believe there could have been a shout for starting Willy Gnonto ahead of Brenden Aaronson at Loftus Road and said on talkSPORT (2:32pm, 15th March): “You look at the squad they’ve got, the players they’ve got, the depth of squad that they have got.

“You look at the bench and the players that they did bring on, and to be fair to Daniel Farke, he was pro-active at half-time; that goal, getting back to 2-1 didn’t make a difference in terms of making the change.

Opponents Date Swansea City (H) 29/03 Luton Town (A) 05/04 Middlesbrough (A) 08/04 Preston North End (H) 12/04 Oxford United (A) 18/04 Stoke City (H) 21/04 Bristol City (H) 26/04 Plymouth Argyle (A) 03/05 Leeds United’s run-in

“There will be question marks over whether Gnonto should have started instead of Aaronson. Well, at least at half-time he was decisive in that way.

“I wouldn’t necessary blame him for waiting so long for [Largie] Ramazani to come on because I thought Manor Solomon looked dangerous on the left.

“I certainly wouldn’t criticise him for the substitutes he made here.”

Minto does concede though that something does not look right at Leeds, when taking into account the squad that Farke has to call upon.

He is clear that there is a big case to say Leeds should be running away with the Championship given the level of talent at Elland Road.

“Yes, they don’t look quite right.

“They’re not running away with it in the way where, if you really look at it on paper, perhaps they should, and if you look at the goal difference, how potent they are going forward, and the defence does look pretty decent in terms of numbers.

“But then you look at balls going in the box today – QPR could have got that winner.”

On paper, Leeds look to have an easier run-in than many other sides, playing clubs in the bottom half of the table, and Farke will be hoping that there is a stress free route to automatic promotion.