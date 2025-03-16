George Wood/Getty Images

Fixture: Liverpool vs Newcastle United

Competition: EFL Cup (final)

Kick-off: 16:30 UK time

Newcastle United have officially named their starting side and substitutes to play Liverpool in the final of the EFL Cup at Wembley, with Eddie Howe settling on his team for the clash.

Howe takes his Newcastle outfit into the EFL Cup final smelling the chance to end a lengthy trophy drought for the Magpies and knowing if he does so then he will write his name into club folk law.

Standing in front of Newcastle are a wounded Liverpool, after their Champions League exit in midweek.

Newcastle have faced Liverpool twice in the Premier League this season, drawing at St James’ Park and being beaten at Anfield.

Howe’s side though have been impressive in the EFL Cup and took care of Arsenal at the semi-final stage, beating the Premier League title chasing Gunners 4-0 on aggregate, something which will surely not have been lost on Liverpool.

Result Competition Liverpool 1-0 Newcastle Premier League Newcastle 3-3 Liverpool Premier League Liverpool 4-2 Premier League Newcastle’s last three Liverpool meetings

Newcastle have Nick Pope in goal today, while in defence Howe goes with a back four of Kieran Trippier, Fabian Schar, Dan Burn and Tino Livramento.

In midfield, Newcastle bank on Bruno Guimaraes, Sandro Tonali and Joelinton, while Jacob Murphy, Harvey Barnes and Alexander Isak lead the goal threat.

Howe will look to freshen things up with fresh faces from the bench when needed and his options include Joe Willock and Lewis Miley.

Newcastle United Team vs Liverpool

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Burn, Livramento, Tonali, Guimaraes, Joelinton, Murphy, Barnes, Isak

Substitutes: Dubravka, Wilson, Targett, Krafth, Osula, Willock, Longstaff, Miley, Neave