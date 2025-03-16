Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Fixture: Celtic vs Rangers

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 12:30 UK time

Celtic have officially announced their starting eleven and substitutes for this afternoon’s Glasgow derby clash against rivals Rangers in the Scottish Premiership.

Brendan Rodgers leads his men into the derby sitting on a mammoth 16-point lead over Rangers in the league standings and he could grow that to the brink of 20 points by steering the Bhoys to a win today.

Celtic have had a full week to prepare for the derby, having last been in action in the Scottish Cup against Hibernian, a tie they won 2-0.

Rodgers men have been imperious at Celtic Park in the Scottish Premiership this season, winning 13 of their 14 games and conceding a paltry three goals, while scoring 48.

They did lose their last meeting with Rangers, 3-0 at Ibrox, but start this afternoon’s clash as big favourites to get the job done on home turf and inflict more pain on their troubled rivals.

Rodgers has the trusty Kasper Schmeichel in goal today, while at the back the Celtic manager picks a four of Alistair Johnston, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Maik Nawrocki and Jeffrey Schlupp.

The engine room sees Celtic name a trio of Luke McCowan, Reo Hatate and Arne Engels, while leading the attacking charge in the final third are Nicolas Kuhn, Jota and Daizen Maeda.

If Rodgers needs to freshen things up at any point during the 90 minutes then he can look towards his bench, where his options today include Adam Idah and Anthony Ralston.

Callum McGregor is not in the matchday squad.

Celtic Team vs Rangers

Schmeichel, Johnston, Carter-Vickers, Nawrocki, Schlupp, McCowan, Hatate, Engels, Kuhn, Jota, Maeda

Substitutes: Sinisalo, Taylor, Idah, Yang, Kenny, Murray, Ralston, Bonnar, Turley