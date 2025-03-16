Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images

Fixture: Fulham vs Tottenham Hotspur

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 13:30 UK time

Tottenham Hotspur have officially confirmed their team to lock horns with London rivals Fulham at Craven Cottage this afternoon in a Premier League contest.

Spurs kept their Europa League dream alive in midweek by seeing off AZ Alkmaar to set up a quarter-final encounter with German side Eintracht Frankfurt.

Well off the pace in the Premier League, Ange Postecoglou appears to be prioritising the Europa League, but the Australian will still want Spurs to try to climb up to a top half finish.

Fulham are the gatekeepers of the top half, sitting in tenth place, and hold an eight-point lead over Spurs, who are 13th. If Fulham come out on top today, it is difficult to see Spurs bridging an eleven-point gap.

The last time the two sides met this season, at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, it ended in a 1-1 draw.

Result Competition Tottenham 1-1 Fulham Premier League Fulham 3-0 Tottenham Premier League Tottenham 2-0 Fulham Premier League Last three meetings

Guglielmo Vicario is between the sticks for Spurs this afternoon, while at the back Postecoglou picks Djed Spence, Cristian Romero, Ben Davies and Destiny Udogie as a four.

In midfield, the Spurs manager selects Rodrigo Bentancur, Yves Bissouma and Archie Gray, while Brennan Johnson, Dominic Solanke and Mathys Tel lead the attacking charge.

Postecoglou has increased options due to stars returning from injury and off the bench he can call for the likes of Lucas Bergvall and James Maddison.

Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Fulham

Vicario, Spence, Romero, Davies, Udogie, Bentancur, Bissouma, Gray, Johnson, Solanke, Tel

Substitutes: Kinsky, Van de Ven, Porro, Sarr, Bergvall, Maddison, Odobert, Son, Scarlett