Jess Hornby/Getty Images

Fixture: Sheffield Wednesday vs Sheffield United

Competition: Championship

Kick-off: 12.30 UK Time

The Championship awaits a big clash this afternoon as two heavyweights in the division in the form of Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United meet each other at Hillsborough for the Steel City derby.

It will be a meeting between Chris Wilder’s third-placed Sheffield United and Danny Rohl’s 12th-placed Sheffield Wednesday, as the atmosphere at Hillsborough could get tense as Wednesday have been waiting since 2012 to get one over their arch rivals.

The Blades are having a brilliant season as they are adamant about securing promotion to the Premier League and they are challenging Leeds United for the title.

On the other hand, the Owls have slowly managed to climb the table and put themselves in contention for a playoff spot.

Both teams have a lot at stake, as points dropped could take the Owls further away from the playoffs and Sheffield United could see Burnley, who moved a point ahead of them on Saturday, stay in second.

Sheffield Wednesday wield the advantage as they are coming into the game with back-to-back convincing away wins over Norwich City (3-2) and Plymouth Argyle (2-0) as their city rivals Sheffield United were held to a draw (1-1) by Bristol City at Bramall Lane.

Recent Form (league)

Sheffield Wednesday: WWLLL

Sheffield United: DWWLW

Predicted Teams

Sheffield Wednesday Sheffield United Beadle Cooper Hatsuse Seriki Lowe Ahmedhozic Ihiekwe Robinson Valentin Burrows Charles Hamer Bannan Choudhury Gassama Peck Paterson Brereton Diaz Windass O’Hare Smith Campbell Sheff Wed vs Sheff Utd Predicted Team

Key Men

Sheffield Wednesday

In the last four meetings between the Steel City rivals, Sheffield Wednesday failed to score a single goal. Now Rohl has an ace up his sleeve in the form of former PSG starlet Djeidi Gassama, who has scored in their last two wins against Norwich and Plymouth, to breach Sheffield United’s walls.

Wednesday will require creativity to break down a Sheffield United defence that have conceded only 28 goals this season and for that, Rohl will rely on Owls 35-year-old talismanic midfielder Barry Bannan. Bannan, who has fought several battles wearing the Owls shirt, is a man for big occasions and he might need to step up once again.

Sheffield United

Goals define matches and Sheffield United have a man in form, Tyrese Campbell, who has scored in three straight matches for the Blades and has ten goal contributions in the Championship. It was Campbell’s 51st-minute strike in November at Bramall Lane that separated both sides and he will be keen on replicating that feat to silence the Hillsborough crowd.

Wilder will be counting on the safe hands of Michael Cooper on Sunday as his side will prepare to face an in-form Sheffield Wednesday forward department, who have scored six goals in their last two games. Cooper has kept 18 clean sheets so far this season in the league, which is third best in the league after Leeds United’s Illan Meslier (21) and Burnley’s James Trafford (25).

Result Competition Sheff Utd 1-0 Sheff Wed Championship Sheff Wed 0-0 Sheff Utd Championship Sheff Utd 0-0 Sheff Wed Championship Last three meetings

Prediction

It is an enormous game for both sides with so much to play for and neither one of them will want to slip up in front of their arch rivals. Sheffield Wednesday might be the one going into the game in good form, but it is not unknown that the form goes out of the window when it comes to the derby.

Wilder’s side are masters of securing 1-0 wins and they will travel to Hillsborough with a mindset to tighten up their defence to smother the Owls attacks to nick a narrow win. Sheffield Wednesday fans will be concerned with their home form as Rohl’s side have only secured five wins out of 18 games at Hillsborough, which is the second lowest by any team in the league and in contrast, Sheffield United have been the best away team so far in the division with 37 points from 18 games.

It will be a battle of will and wit as the veteran Wilder, who has experience of managing in such momentous occasions several times, will have the upper hand over Rohl. The Blades will be looking for a quick start to draw the first blood as they have done on several past occasions this season. Sheffield Wednesday will have a tough task where they have to be tireless while defending threats posed by Wilder’s team and utilise the opportunities going forward.

Inside Futbol Score Prediction

It is going to be a tight affair with both teams eyeing the bragging rights over their rivals. Past affairs between both teams suggest that it is going to be a low-scoring game.

Sheffield Wednesday 1-1 Sheffield United

Where To Watch And Kick-off Time

The Steel City derby will be broadcast live on Sky Sports+ and is due to kick off at 12:30pm UK time.